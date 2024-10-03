iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $129,075,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,218,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 659,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 490,171 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after buying an additional 422,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.91 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

