Bridge Advisory LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.