Bridge Advisory LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.
About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
