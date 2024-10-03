VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

