IMPACTfolio LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Pentair by 352.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 91.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,655,000 after buying an additional 996,325 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Pentair by 289.6% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,305,000 after buying an additional 710,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,096,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Pentair Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

