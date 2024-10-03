Insider Selling: American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
American Woodmark Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $106.57.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after buying an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,801 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Woodmark Company Profile
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
