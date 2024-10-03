Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 8,599 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CarMax by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in CarMax by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $75.43 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,012 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.