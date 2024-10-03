Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,442,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Public Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $355.30 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.99 and a 200 day moving average of $299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

