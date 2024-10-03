Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $147.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average is $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

