Jet Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $483.07 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $186,969.46 and $483.07 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,176.63 or 0.99780073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00010999 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $286.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.