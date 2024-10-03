Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 40,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,314. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.