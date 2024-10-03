Trust Co of the South Has $1.51 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,640,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,019,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,097,000 after buying an additional 67,361 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $592.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $607.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $581.15 and a 200-day moving average of $526.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

