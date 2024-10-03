Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Sells 105 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $207.24 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.88. The firm has a market cap of $595.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NuScale Power Soars 270% – Analysts Forecasts More Gains Ahead
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Harness the Power of Dividend ETFs for Steady Income Growth
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Energy Sector Rebound: 3 Stocks Poised for Strong Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.