Kades & Cheifetz LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $207.24 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $595.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day moving average of $202.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

