Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $495.67 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.24. The firm has a market cap of $460.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.22.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

