Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.