Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 82,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,290 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $14,243,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

