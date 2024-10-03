Trust Co of the South Makes New $448,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $495.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $501.80.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.22.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

