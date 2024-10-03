Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 6.0% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,737,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after buying an additional 639,201 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 633,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 574,799 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

