Emprise Bank Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Emprise Bank increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUV. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,462,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV opened at $94.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

