Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 210,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 196,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

