Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average of $188.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

