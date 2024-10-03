IMPACTfolio LLC Sells 816 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

IMPACTfolio LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.