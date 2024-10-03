Emprise Bank Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Emprise Bank lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 85,116 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 39,759 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,366,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $30.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

