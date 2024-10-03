The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $179.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $187.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,649,182.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,681,565 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.