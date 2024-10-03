Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 410.6% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $379.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

