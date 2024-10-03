Emprise Bank Has $504,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Emprise Bank reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $77.65 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.