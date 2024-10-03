TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after buying an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $15,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $146.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

