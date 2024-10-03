iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 18.1% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IMPACTfolio LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $34,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $126.33.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.