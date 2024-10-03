Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $251.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $181.59 and a 12 month high of $254.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

