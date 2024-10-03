First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

