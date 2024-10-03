First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,379 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.