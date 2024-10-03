First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,446,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $161.17 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $387.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average is $154.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

