First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $603.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $562.41 and its 200 day moving average is $497.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $611.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

