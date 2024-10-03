First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

