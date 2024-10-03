First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 497.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,083,000 after buying an additional 2,580,478 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4,008.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,522,000 after purchasing an additional 737,833 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,690,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 734,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

