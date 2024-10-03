Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Boosted by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $575.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $561.56 and a 200-day moving average of $549.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

