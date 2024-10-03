250 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,784 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,009,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,973 shares of company stock valued at $10,106,590 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

ADSK stock opened at $270.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

