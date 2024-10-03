Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 704.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

