Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $60,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $58.78 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.