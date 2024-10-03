Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,497,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,617,000 after buying an additional 648,290 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

