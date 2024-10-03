Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $44,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,428,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,784,000 after acquiring an additional 329,680 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after acquiring an additional 183,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 128,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,059,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

