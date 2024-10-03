Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $697,276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,088,000 after buying an additional 665,633 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,608,000 after buying an additional 201,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

