Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $208.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $208.36. The company has a market cap of $243.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

