Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $296,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.63. The company has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

