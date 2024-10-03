Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 421.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.4 %

Nestlé stock opened at $100.06 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $117.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

