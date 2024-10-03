Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 83 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,049,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $280.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $291.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

