Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $48,096,000 after acquiring an additional 105,972 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $1,141,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,206,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $376,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $1,141,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,206,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,773,713 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $279.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.74.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

