iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,074,000 after purchasing an additional 973,742 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $106.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.