Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 13,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Hubbell by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hubbell by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.88.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.1 %

Hubbell stock opened at $427.70 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $433.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

