Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,961 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,614,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,573,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Danaher stock opened at $273.95 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.14 and its 200 day moving average is $258.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

